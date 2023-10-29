Jared Kushner claims Jews ‘safer in Saudi Arabia’ than on US college campuses

Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former senior adviser Jared Kushner says Saudi Arabia is a safer place for Jews than college campuses in the US.

“One of the ironies is that, as an American Jew, you’re safer in Saudi Arabia right now than you are on a college campus like Columbia University,” Kushner, who is Jewish, said on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“They allowed me to speak freely,” Kushner, 42, said of the Saudis after returning from a trip to Saudi Arabia, where he spoke at a conference.

There has been a wave of antisemitic incidents across the US in which pro-Palestinian protesters take their anger out on Jewish students on campus.

