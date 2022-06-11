THE JERUSALEM POST:

In testimony to the congressional investigation of the deadly January 6, 2021 insurrection, Donald Trump’s Jewish daughter and son-in-law made clear how much they had distanced themselves from the former president.

Their statements, which reinforce the US House of Representatives Select Committee’s depiction of a president determined to hold onto power by whatever means possible, underscore how far the couple has strayed from the influence they enjoyed over Trump during most of his presidency.

The previously unreported statements by the couple with influential roles in the Trump administration were revealed Thursday during the January 6 Committee’s prime-time broadcast of its findings, the first in a series.

