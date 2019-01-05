FOX NEWS:

Self-described Japanese “Tuna King” Kiyoshi Kimura paid a record $3 million for a 612-pound (278-kilogram) bluefin tuna at the first new year’s auction in Tokyo on Saturday.

The winning sum for the prized and threatened species at the auction was more than double the previous record from the annual New Year auction, set in 2013.

Kimura, the owner of Kiyomura Corp who also runs the Sushi Zanmai chain, is a regular winner of the annual auctions.

He told Japanese broadcaster NHK that he was surprised by the price this year, but didn’t regret the purchase.

“The quality of the tuna I bought is the best,” he said.