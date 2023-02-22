Japanese officials sealed off a beach on Tuesday morning to investigate a large, mysterious metal sphere of unknown origin.

The “suspicious” ball was reported by a local resident in Hamamatsu, a southern coastal city about 155 miles from Tokyo, who called police just before 9 a.m. saying “a large round object was washed up on the beach,” Asahi News reported.

The woman said her husband first noticed the object while taking a walk on the weekend.

According to police, the object is a sphere with a diameter of around 4 feet, and is believed to be made of iron as it has a coating of rust.

