Japanese Corp. Trying to Buy U.S. Steel Has Manufacturing Plants Across China

The Japanese company trying to purchase the United States Steel Corporation has manufacturing bases in China. The revelation raises more national security concerns as President Joe Biden has yet to commit to blocking the acquisition.

As Breitbart News reported, executives with U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel Corporation announced the nearly $15 billion deal, which would have the iconic American steel giant sold off to the Japanese company.

The deal is significant as U.S. Steel, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, played a critical role in the nation’s “Arsenal of Democracy” during World War II, which ultimately saw the Allied powers defeat the Axis, which included Imperial Japan.

A letter sent to Biden officials from Sens. John Fetterman (D-PA), Bob Casey (D-PA), and Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA) notes that Nippon “has facilities in the People’s Republic of China, a foreign adversary of the U.S.”

Indeed, Nippon lists multiple “manufacturing bases” in China on its site, including in the cities of Suzhou and Wuhan. Elsewhere in Asia, Nippon has plants in Brunei, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

