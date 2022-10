The Japanese government warned residents in some remote islands that are part of Tokyo as well as Hokkaido and Aomori prefectures to take shelter from a missile fired from North Korea.

"…Hokkaido Oshima Town Toshima Village Niijima Village Kozushima Village Miyake Village Mikurashima Village Hachijo Town Aogashima Village Ogasawara Village" — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) October 3, 2022

North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the east side, according to text message from South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

According to a subsequent update from NHK, the missile appears to have flown over and past Japanese territory, and landed in the Pacific ocean.

