NEW YORK POST:

Japan resumed commercial whaling for the first time in more than three decades — despite low demand and condemnation from conservationists.

The whaling boats set out on a commercial hunting expedition Monday following the country’s controversial decision to exit the International Whaling Commission, an organization dedicated to whale conservation.

Its withdrawal was announced last year, with Japan claiming that whale stocks had recovered enough to hunt the marine mammal again.

“We hope commercial whaling will be on track as soon as possible, contribute to local prosperity and carry on Japan’s rich whale culture to the next generation,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

Japan has banned commercial hunts since 1988 but allowed for research whaling, which some criticize as a cover, since the meat was sold on the market.