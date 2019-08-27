BREITBART:

Some hospitals in Japan have begun imposing conditions before attending to foreign patients and at least one has refused to treat non-Japanese residents, Mainichi Shimbun reported on Sunday.

The hospitals fear payment issues and potential medical accidents resulting from language miscommunication, among other concerns.

The NTT Medical Center in Tokyo has sought to ease potential concerns by hiring translators and interpreters to ensure a smooth treatment plan, Mainichi noted. The hospital facility receives additional government subsidy after it was designated by the central government as a hub for receiving foreign patients.

The facility recently sparked controversy after putting up a notice on its website and around the facility warning that if patients did not provide their insurance card nor present their status as residents, then the hospital retained the right to withhold treatment, with the exception of emergency cases.