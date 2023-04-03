The international Group of Seven (G7) – an intergovernmental political forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States – agreed on a price cap for Russian oil on December 3, 2022: $60 per barrel.

However, one of the United States’ closest Asian allies is now purchasing Russian oil at prices above the cap, breaking with the sanctions imposed by US allies.

Japan’s crude imports were exempted from the $60/barrel cap by the participating countries until September. Japan already purchased about 748,000 barrels of Russian crude in the first two months of this year at a price of about $70 per barrel.

“Japan got the U.S. to agree to the exception, saying it needed it to ensure access to Russian energy. The concession shows Japan’s reliance on Russia for fossil fuels, which analysts said contributed to a hesitancy in Tokyo to back Ukraine more fully in its war with Russia,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan was the last leader from the G7 to travel to Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, and Japan is the only country that has not supplied lethal weapons to the country.

