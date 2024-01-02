Japan Airlines plane carrying nearly 400 passengers bursts into flames after collision; 5 crew members killed

This is only possible with Japanese discipline.



“#Japan Airlines says all 379 people on board – passengers and crew – were evacuated.”



Praying for the unaccounted crew of the Coast Guard aircraft. pic.twitter.com/TtsxR3Fxfy — Bandit (@BanditOnYour6) January 2, 2024

A passenger plane carrying nearly 400 people burst into a ball of fire at a Tokyo airport Tuesday when it collided with a coast guard jet — killing at least five crew members taking aid to victims of a deadly earthquake.Horrifying video showed the Japan Airlines plane suddenly burst into flames after touching down at Haneda International Airport — with the fireball spreading across the runway as it came to a stop.Five crew members on the coast guard plane died while their captain was critically injured, officials told NHK.All 379 people on the passenger plane managed to escape despite the jet becoming fully engulfed. However, at least 17 passengers were injured, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, which did not elaborate on their conditions.“The entire cabin was filled with smoke within a few minutes,” Swedish passenger Anton Deibe, 17, told Aftonbladet.

READ MORE