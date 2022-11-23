The janitor accused of putting his private parts into a coworker’s water bottle faces two new charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, according to court documents.

Lucio Diaz, 50, is still in custody after his October arrest. Diaz was caught when a victim installed a spy camera on her desk.

A civil lawsuit has also been filed against Diaz, the building’s owner and the janitorial company with whom Diaz was employed.

“We filed suit on behalf of four victims,” attorney Kim Spurlock said.

She claims the initial client contracted herpes from the water bottle as did at least one other person. It’s something numerous medical authorities said is rare but not out of the question.

What happened?

Diaz was working at a medical building off the East Freeway when a woman told Houston police in late August that she got water from a dispenser that had a funny taste and smell to it.

After the incident, the victim started bringing her own bottles to work. If she didn’t finish them, she would leave them for the next day.

A few days went by after the sour water incident when she noticed the water she brought from the store also smelled nasty, according to court documents. She never figured out what it was, but then threw the bottle away.

