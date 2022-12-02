GatewayPundit
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday evening blamed Americans for record-high inflation. It isn’t Joe Biden’s fault for spending trillions of dollars in the last year-and-a-half. The real reason for inflation is because Americans ‘splurging’ on goods. “They were in their homes for a year or more, they wanted to buy grills and office furniture, they were working from home, they suddenly started splurging on goods, buying technology,” Yellen said on Stephen Colbert’s late night show. The Treasure Secretary said the bottlenecks created supply chain issues. Yellen also blamed Russia for soaring gas prices and high food prices.