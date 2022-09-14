Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cut ties with a close friend of 50 years because she could no longer tolerate her “rabid” support for Donald Trump, according to a new book.

Carol Schwartz Greenwald, the first female assistant vice president of the Fed in Boston and an adviser to ex-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, was shunned by her longtime friend after having lunch with then-Fed Chair Yellen following Trump’s election in 2016, according to Owen Ullmann, author of “Empathy Economics: Janet Yellen’s Remarkable Rise to Power and Her Drive to Spread Prosperity to All.”

The two had met at Pembroke College in the late 1960s and had remained in touch despite having “veered off in very different political directions,” writes Ullmann, who interviewed Yellen for the book.

Yellen considered Greenwald “dynamite” for her “first-rate mind,” “keen intellect,” and having “broke[n] glass ceilings in the worlds of economics and finance,” according to the biography. “But Greenwald’s rabid support for Trump became more than Yellen could tolerate.”

