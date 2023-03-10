RedState.com

Actress Jane Fonda joined “The View” Friday and when the conversation turned to how pro-abortion activists can fight pro-life Republicans, the 85-year-old suggested murder as an option. Fonda was visiting the show to promote her latest film, “80 For Brady.” She was joined by co-star and longtime friend Lily Tomlin. When the panel topic turned to recent abortion battles in red states Tomlin expressed dismay at new Republican laws to protect the unborn, saying the country is “backsliding” and its “pretty awful” Fonda followed up with her own comments. “We have experienced many decades now of having agency over our body, of being able to determine when and how many children to have. We know what that feels like, we know what that’s done for our lives. We’re not going back, I don’t care what the laws are. We’re not going back.” Host Sonny Hostin laughed, saying that was “the activist” in Fonda coming out. Veteran host Joy Behar agreed, and then asked the “Grace and Frankie” star what could be done about it besides marching and protesting. “Well, I’ve thought of murder,” Fonda replied through animated cross-talk between the women on the panel. When Tomlin asked her to repeat her statement Fonda confirmed. “Murder.” While the panel of “The View” laughed, Behar stepped in to reassure the audience Fonda was just kidding, suggesting that right-wing watchdogs might pick up the comment and “run away with it.” “She’s just kidding. Wait a second… They’ll pick up on that and just run with it. She’s just kidding.” Fonda followed up with a long stare, eliciting a laugh from the audience, at which point Hostin changed course and asked Fonda about her infamous activism over the years.

