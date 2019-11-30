BREITBART

Left-wing actress and activist Jane Fonda spent the Friday after Thanksgiving doing what she has done every Friday for the past eight weeks — protesting climate change. But this time, she also took aim at the agriculture and cattle industries. The Hollywood star donned her signature red overcoat to lead her eighth consecutive “Fire Drill Friday” demonstration in Washington, DC, where 38 people were arrested. Fonda wasn’t among those detained but the actress still made a ruckus, joining fellow protestors in front of the Capitol Building to demand the end to fossil fuels. Jane Fonda was joined by Young Sheldon actor Iain Armitage, who co-starred with Fonda in the Netflix movie Our Souls at Night. Actor Paul Scheer, who stars in The League, also joined Friday’s demonstration. The Grace and Frankie star was also joined by her grandchildren Malcolm and Viva, according to the official Fire Drill Fridays Twitter account.

