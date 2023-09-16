Jan. 6 rioter likens herself to Jesus: ‘I did the right thing’

When Yvonne St Cyr was one of the first people to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the Idaho woman said she thought it was her right to crawl through a broken Senate office window to stop Joe Biden from becoming president.

But as she was sentenced Wednesday to 2½ years in federal prison for her role in the riot, St Cyr said she understood what Jesus felt like when he accepted his fate before he was crucified. And she told the judge that she didn’t feel remorse for her actions.

“I did the right thing,” St Cyr said, according to NBC News. “I know it sounds delusional.”

St Cyr, 55, of Boise, was convicted in March on two felony counts of civil disorder and several misdemeanors. U.S. District Judge John Bates sentenced St Cyr to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Prosecutors had recommended she serve 33 months in prison due to her history of criminal activity and her dishonorable discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps. She was also ordered to pay thousands of dollars in restitution and fines, including $2,000 to the Architect of the Capitol.

After she was sentenced, St Cyr went on Facebook Live to complain about her future in prison. During the video, St Cyr did not take any responsibility for what she did at the Capitol and likened her alleged suffering to the agony in the Garden of Gethsemane, where the Bible says Jesus experienced great anguish but accepted God’s will before he was betrayed, arrested and crucified.

“I understood what Jesus felt like when he was in the Garden of Gethsemane praying and felt so alone,” St Cyr said.

