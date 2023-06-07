Veteran actor James Woods claimed this week that people have no idea how truly “evil” Hollywood can be – a place far worse than their “worst fears.”

In a now-deleted tweet, a fan of Woods asked the true extent of evil Hollywood and the actor had an eyebrow-raising answer.

“James, serious question. As someone who has enormous respect for your talent as an actor, I’m curious – how evil is Hollywood?” asked the user.

“Multiply your worst fears by 100,” Woods replied.

The Once Upon a Time in America star did not elaborate and he later deleted his tweet.

Woods can hardly be considered the first actor to call out Hollywood in such a way. As Bounding Into Comics noted, actor Jonathan Roumie (The Chosen) had some choice words during his speech at the March for Life earlier this year.

“For some time now, we have been witnesses to a mounting polarity between light and dark. We’ve seen it manifest itself in many facets of culture,” he said.

