It was created to peer back to the dawn of the universe and capture the spectacular beauty of space.

And that is exactly what NASA’s super space telescope James Webb has done once again, after snapping a mesmerising image of the moment two spiral galaxies collided.

We may be seeing the merger for the first time now, but the collision actually began about 700 million years ago and sparked an enormous burst of star formation.

This birth had so much power and energy at its heart that it emitted more light than one trillion suns, making it the perfect target for Webb because it shone ‘like a beacon amidst a sea of other galaxies’.

For comparison, our own Milky Way galaxy is as light as 10 billion suns.

