Writers who look like James Patterson are having a tough go of it, the 75-year-old author has claimed.

Speaking to the Sunday Times this weekend, the crime novelist said that “white older male writers” aren’t getting hired for “writing gigs in film, theatre, TV or publishing” right now — claiming the phenomenon is “just another form of racism.”

“What’s that all about? Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males,” he insisted.

Patterson has sold more than 450 million books across 20 or so titles during his nearly 30-year career — most notably, the neo-noir book series following Detective Alex Cross, later played by actor Morgan Freeman in 1997’s “Kiss the Girls” and its 2001 sequel, “Along Came a Spider.”

