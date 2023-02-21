James O’Keefe, former CEO of Project Veritas, departed on Monday from the undercover journalism organization he founded.

One America News Network’s (OANN) Neil McCabe, a Project Veritas alumnus, reported that O’Keefe resigned from the undercover journalism outlet:

R.C. Maxwell, a spokesperson for Project Veritas, later wrote in a tweet challenging the accuracy of McCabe’s report that O’Keefe had been “removed from his position as CEO by the Project Veritas board”:

O’Keefe was placed on a paid leave of absence earlier in February during an investigation by the organization’s board into his management decisions.

The board’s review of O’Keefe’s continuance as head of Project Veritas followed the composition of a memo composed of some 16 Project Veritas employees accusing O’Keefe of abusive behavior towards them:

O’Keefe was placed on leave as a memo had leaked that employees were complaining and raising concerns about his behavior. The memo claimed that his staff were “troubled and frustrated” by his management style, and that he would be “outright cruel” to his employees. They went on to claim that O’Keefe engages in berating behavior and “public crucifixions” of staff members.

