James Comer: ‘There Was Never Any Evidence’ That Ukraine Prosecutor Biden Had Fired Was Corrupt

Newly unearthed government documents from the Obama era thoroughly debunk Joe Biden’s repeated claims that former Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin had to be fired because he was corrupt. The memos reveal that Biden likely acted alone and counter to US policy when he threatened in December 2015 to withhold $1 billion in US loan guarantees for Ukraine in exchange for Shokin’s ouster.

“There was never any evidence that Shokin was corrupt,” declared House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) Wednesday.

In fact, in the weeks leading up to Biden’s December 2015 visit to Kyiv, multiple Obama officials said they were “impressed” with the “progress” Shokin’s office had made in rooting out corruption.

