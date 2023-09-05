James Comer Subpoenas DHS, Secret Service over Tip-Off of Thwarted Hunter Biden Interview 

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) issued six subpoenas on Tuesday to DHS and the Secret Service after DHS blocked the Secret Service from conveying information to House investigators regarding the Biden administration’s “coverup” of the Hunter Biden tax probe.

FBI and IRS whistleblowers told House Republicans this summer that the Secret Service and the Biden transition team were tipped off about a planned interview of Hunter Biden during United States Attorney for Delaware David Weiss’s investigation of the president’s son.

