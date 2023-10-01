James Comer Subpoenas 20 Wires Totaling $1.3M Received by James Biden

House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-KY) subpoenaed James Biden’s Lion Hall Group and JBBSR, Inc., entities on Thursday because the committee could not identify “legitimate services provided by James Biden’s companies.”

Comer’s subpoena appears to be directed at obtaining records linked to President Joe Biden’s corporation, “CelticCapri Corp,” which received nearly $10 million in 2017 without specifying revenue line items. “So that’s an LLC account. It wasn’t a shell company — that was a real LLC account with more earnings in there than what we can find. So that is an account we plan to subpoena as we follow the money,” Comer said last week.

James Biden, an often overlooked member of the Biden family, is President Joe Biden’s younger brother and Hunter Biden’s uncle. James and Hunter were business partners with CEFC China Energy Co., an organization closely aligned and linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP.)

While Hunter’s complex web of wire transfers from CEFC received much attention in recent years, Comer expanded his focus to James Biden’s entities. Those entities received at least 20 wires totaling $1,398,999 through Hunter’s entities, according to the 2020 Senate Report by Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson.

