Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) wrote a letter to White House counsel on Tuesday demanding the disclosure of all the documents retrieved from the Penn Biden Center that President Joe Biden stashed there, including classified briefings and documents pertaining to Iran and Ukraine dated between 2013 and 2016.

“To assist Committee Republicans in investigating President Biden’s recent mishandling of classified information, please provide the following documents and information no later than January 24, 2023,” Comer stated. The demand did not include a subpoena.

Comer demanded the following documents and information:

1. All documents retrieved from President Biden’s personal office at the Penn Biden Center; 2. All internal documents and communications regarding the documents retrieved from President Biden’s personal office at the Penn Biden Center; 3. A list of all people who had access to President Biden’s personal office at the Penn Biden Center; 4. All documents and communications related to the handling of the classified material by President Biden’s personal lawyers — including but not limited to their security clearance status; and 5. All documents and communications between or among the White House and the Department of Justice or NARA [National Archives and Records Administration] regarding the documents retrieved from President Biden’s personal office at the Penn Biden Center.

Comer is not the only congressional committee chair requesting information about the mishandling of classified information. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the chair of the Senate’s Select Committee on Intelligence, demanded a briefing from President Joe Biden’s Justice Department on Tuesday. The requested briefing flies in the face of the media’s decision to downplay the national security breach.

Biden stashed the documents at the Penn Biden Center, which reportedly received at least $54 million in anonymous Chinese donations between 2014 and 2019. Critics fear the Chinese Communist Party could have donated money to gain access to Biden’s classified trove.

The University of Pennsylvania has denied that the Penn Biden Center received any money from anonymous Chinese donors. Yet some experts believe it has. Breitbart News reported:

According to the Washington Free Beacon, some of the funds were given by Shanghai real estate developer Xu Xeuqing, who reportedly has no immediate connection to the university. In 2011, Xu faced corruption allegations in China but was never charged with a crime. An expert on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) at the American Foreign Policy Council, Michael Sobolik, told the Beacon that Xu’s non-prosecution suggests he has a close relationship to the CCP.

READ MORE