James Carville Claims Speaker Mike Johnson and the Supreme Court are Greater Threats Than Al-Qaeda (VIDEO)

Democrat strategist James Carville went on an unhinged rant on Bill Maher’s show this weekend and claimed that Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson was a bigger threat than the terrorist group Al-Qaeda.

Bill Maher attacked Mike Johnson as a “Christian Nationalist.”

“Mike Johnson and what he believes is one of the greatest threats we have today to the United States,” Carville told Maher on Friday evening. “I promise you, I know these people.”

“You’re talking about Christian nationalists,” Maher said.

