The James Bond novels by acclaimed author Ian Fleming have been censored after Ian Fleming Publications Ltd hired sensitivity readers to review the material and make suggestions to language, especially around racial descriptions of characters.

The Telegraph reports, “The changes to Fleming’s books result in some depictions of black people being reworked or removed” and several instances of Fleming referring to black characters as “n*gger” have been expunged.

“Dated references to other ethnicities remain, such as Bond’s racial terms for east Asian people and the spy’s disparaging views of Oddjob, Goldfinger’s Korean henchman,” reports the Telegraph.

In the case of the racial epithet, either the passages were removed entirely or “black person” or “black man” were substituted.

In Dr. No, the race of an immigration officer, a doctor, and a henchman have been removed as has a barman’s race in Thunderball and a butler’s race in Quantum of Solace.

According to the Telegraph, “Detail is also removed from Goldfinger, where the race of the drivers in the Second World War logistics unit, the Red Ball Express – which had many black servicemen – is not mentioned, instead referring only to ‘ex-drivers.'”

In Live and Let Die’s original version, Bond describes gold and diamond criminals from Africa as “pretty law-abiding chaps I should have thought, except when they’ve drunk too much” In the new additions the language has been changed to “pretty law-abiding chaps I should have thought.”

In that same book, Bond’s visit to a strip club was originally described as “Bond could hear the audience panting and grunting like pigs at the trough.” The new version reads, “Bond could sense the electric tension in the room.” Another passage removed entirely from Live and Let Die is the reference to a Harlem accent as “straight Harlem-Deep South with a lot of New York thrown in.”

