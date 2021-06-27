Breitbart

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) requested additional police protection at his New York home in January while demanding police departments be defunded in America. “About a week after the January 6 incident at the Capitol, we received a request from the Congressman’s office for increased police presence at his residence,” Yonkers Police Department Detective Lt. Dean Politopoulos told the New York Post. “In response, our Intelligence Unit was notified of the request and the local precinct instituted what is called a directed patrol at the Congressman’s home for the next two weeks,” Politopoulos explained. Bowman’s calls for additional police protection comes as he has called for defunding police for Americans in which he said in December of 2020 to “defund the system that’s terrorizing our communities.” “A system this cruel and inhumane can’t be reformed. Defund the police, and defund the system that’s terrorizing our communities,” he said. Bowman added in an April tweet, “We screamed defund the police so we could reallocate those resources toward something that focuses on true public health and public safety.”

