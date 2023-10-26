Jamaal Bowman CHARGED for pulling fire alarm: New York Democrat facing prosecution for stunt during votes to avoid government shutdown

Rep. Jamaal Bowman has been criminally charged for pulling the fire alarm during a House vote that would have avoided a government shutdown.

The New York Democrat called allegations it was deliberate ‘complete BS’ and claimed he thought he was opening a door.

But now the Capitol Police have referred him to prosecutors, who have hit him with one misdemeanor count and ordered him to appear in court.

The September 30 incident took place in the Cannon House Office building and sparked calls from Republicans for him to be expelled from Congress.

The charge was for ‘willfully and knowingly [giving] a false alarm of fire, in violation of DC code’ and the New York Democrat was ordered to appear in court for arraignment on Thursday.

