I wrote a piece earlier in response to Bruce Springsteen’s first commercial ad for Jeep for the Super Bowl. I left it with the hope that sanity will prevail because, as Americans, we have shown that ability to triumph over all odds. I do believe that sanity and the truth will ultimately triumph. But I also wrote about how Democrats and the media are deliberately demonizing the GOP and encouraging people to hate us.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is moving into very dangerous territory, not to mention certifiably insane.

The shamelessness of Republicans on the Sunday shows is a sight to behold. You got hundreds of thousands of Americans killed and then helped a deadly attack on the Capitol to stop the peaceful transfer of power! And it’s all “well, shucks why are Democrats so divisive?” — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 7, 2021

“The shamelessness of Republicans on the Sunday shows is a sight to behold,” Hayes whined. “You got hundreds of thousands of Americans killed and then helped a deadly attack on the Capitol to stop the peaceful transfer of power! And it’s all “well, shucks why are Democrats so divisive? They damn near destroyed the goddamn country. Unprecedented death and destruction and misery and mourning. Absent some apology and honesty nothing they have to say is worth anything at all at all at all.”

The GOP got “hundred of thousands of Americans” killed? When did that happen? “Then helped a deadly attack on the Capitol.” No, as far as I know, the GOP denounced any violence and were themselves threatened with a bomb at the RNC. No, actually there wasn’t “unprecedented death” for a pandemic.

Unfortunately, there are deaths in a pandemic as there have been all over the world. Had Trump not been in power, if Biden had been there, it would have been far worse. Biden wouldn’t have cut off travel with China and it would have been exponentially worse. “Destruction and misery and mourning.” Yes, there was a lot of that from mostly Democratic lockdowns, where Democrats denied aid, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proved, until after the election, exacting the most harm to the economy believing it could adversely affect President Donald Trump.

There was also a lot of that during the BLM/Antifa riots that the Democrats not only failed to condemn, but actually embraced by donating to a rioter bail fund, supporting violent rioters over the people and the police being harmed, and attacking efforts to curtail the riots by law enforcement and the federal government.

Hundreds of riots, dozens dead, hundreds — if not thousands — injured, and billions in damage over a sustained period of months is something we must understand because it’s just people expressing themselves and for leftist reasons, so hey, it’s all cool. One riot blamed on the right and all are “terrorists.”

Apparently Jake also forgot about the insane lies that he and his network spread against the duly-elected president of the United States, pushing nutty conspiracy theories for the past four years to delegitimize him.

Because of Jake and Chris, there are millions of folks on the left who think that somehow President Trump, Mitch McConnell, and a host of other GOP members are somehow agents of Russia. It didn’t have to make any sense. It didn’t matter if it was obviously controverted by all the actions that Trump took that were anti-Russia.

