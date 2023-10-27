Jake Sullivan’s embarrassing essay shows how clueless Team Biden’s been on the Middle East

If it weren’t taken for granted by now that everything that comes out of the Biden administration is a colossal screw up, it would be shocking that anyone shaping foreign policy for the White House is still employed there.National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s embarrassing 7,000-word drivel at Foreign Policy magazine should leave no doubt.“The Middle East is quieter than it has been in decades,” read his piece — which went to press just days before Hamas’ savage attack on innocent Israelis.President Joe Biden’s “disciplined approach frees up resources for other global priorities, reduces the risk of new Middle Eastern conflicts, and ensures that U.S. interests are protected on a far more sustainable basis.”

Yes, “challenges remain,” particularly in the West Bank, Sullivan conceded. But “we have de-escalated crises in Gaza and restored direct diplomacy between the parties after years of its absence.”Uh, you fell for Hamas’ grand charade, is more like.And so much for Biden’s “direct diplomacy” between Israelis and Palestinians being “restored.”Fact is, while Team Biden was patting itself on the back, Hamas — likely in cahoots with Iran — was preparing for a major terrorist operation that now threatens to enflame the entire region.

