Jake Sullivan Claimed Biden Administration ‘De-escalated Crises in Gaza’ Days Before Mass Terror

Joe Biden has famously “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades,” and, as I write in my New York Times bestselling book, Breaking Biden, he has no one but himself to blame.

That said, Biden has not surrounded himself by the most capable minds our country has to offer. On the contrary, his top advisers are typical Washington establishment functionaries who are living more for their next seven-figure pay day from the security state than for a more secure America.

I recently profiled “Secretary of Boeing” Tony Blinken, the ultimate consultant class oligarch who has an atrocious diplomatic record but has proven incredibly competent when it comes to capitalizing on the defense industry opportunities afforded to past and future bureaucrats. He is, after all, the Patron Saint of the Military Industrial Complex.

More here.