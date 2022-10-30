NY Post

Many combat sports fans don’t consider Jake Paul a legitimate fighter, but he still is undefeated.

The 25-year-old Paul, a YouTube and social media influencer who has now become a pro boxer, defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva in an eight-round unanimous decision on Saturday night in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view card from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

“It’s a surreal moment. Hard work pays off,” Paul said after his win. “I want to say thank you to Anderson. He was my idol growing up and he inspired me to be great. Without him, we wouldn’t have a fight this year. He’s a tough mofo, like for real. I have a lot of respect for him.”

Paul, who knocked down the 47-year-old Silva in the final round, won by scores of 77-74 and 78-73 (twice). Paul is now 6-0 with four KOs, while Silva, a former UFC middleweight champion, fell to 3-2 in boxing with two KOs.

Read More