NEW YORK POST:

The Wisconsin cheese factory worker charged with kidnapping Jayme Closs after murdering her parentsshared his sick obsession with her in a new jailhouse letter, according to a report Monday.

Jake Patterson drew hearts around the 13-year-old’s name in a handwritten note to a friend obtained by Radar Online.

“My brother… got a puppy named ‘Vale’ a couple of weeks before [heart] Jayme [heart] ran away,” Patterson wrote.

The letter continued with ramblings about loving “Mexican food” and “lots of stuff.”

“Chocolate and berries are probably my favorite. Me and Jayme cooked a bunch of stuff,” he wrote. “Cooking is another thing I like doing a lot.”

Jayme was allegedly held captive for 88 days inside Patterson’s cabin in the remote town of Gordon, Wis., before she escaped in early January.