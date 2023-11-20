Jailed Egyptian American Aya Hijazi who Trump boasted he freed from a Cairo prison is slammed for ‘ungratefulness’ to the country that rescued her after she lavished praise on Hamas and branded it ‘morally abhorrent’ to condemn them

An Egyptian American woman who was freed from captivity in a Cairo jail by ex-President Donald Trump in 2017 has expressed unabashed support for the terrorist organization Hamas on social media.

Aya Hijazi, who despite being freed by Trump endorsed his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the 2020 election, has refused to condemn Hamas and called ‘morally reprehensible’ to do so.

In 2014, Hijazi, 36, who was born in Virginia, was arrested in Egypt and accused of child trafficking alongside her husband Mohamed Hassanien, also a US citizen, and other members of her charitable organization Belady.

They were accused of recruiting youngsters to join the Muslim Brotherhood. In a slew of posts on social media recently, Hijazi railed against the west and what has been termed ‘White Colonial Men.’

The group were found innocent of all charges and returned to the US two days after being acquitted. Upon her return, Hijazi was a guest of Trump’s at the White House where the then-president bragged repeatedly to her that he succeeded in getting her out of Egypt, where his predecessor President Barack Obama had failed.

