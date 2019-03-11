Yahoo

Some people will go a bit too far to get that perfect selfie. A woman was attacked by a jaguar after she crossed over a zoo barrier in order to take a photo with the wild animal, authorities say. The incident took place at World Wildlife Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park in Litchfield Park, Ariz., on Saturday. Officials told AZFamily.com that the woman was “attempting to take a selfie near the fence of the jaguar enclosure when the cat reached out and attacked her arm.” Adam Wilkerson, a fellow zoo guest, captured the moments after the attack in an extremely graphic video, which was then posted on Reddit. The woman can be seeing lying on the ground and shrieking in pain, with several deep lacerations to her arms. “Without thinking, I had no idea what I was going to see, I just ran over there,” said Wilkerson. “I saw the other girl up against the fence with her arm caught in the jaguar’s claws… I could see the claws in her actual flesh.”

