Breitbart:

If you ever heard the horrific stories of torture and violence in Mexico against innocents, it is likely that Miguel and Omar Trevino were involved. Until the DEA can extradite the brothers to the U.S., they will continue to lead Los Zetas Cartel from inside the Mexican prison system.

I first became familiar with Miguel Angel Trevino Morales aka “Z-40” as a lieutenant with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s, Narcotics Service in Laredo. When the Gulf and Los Zetas Cartel split in 2009, the actions of these two individuals became a major part of criminal investigations.

Their work was not limited to dismemberment, face peeling, acid baths, rape, torture, the mass murders. They were capable of thinking bigger than brutal violence against competitors. The pair recruited former special forces operators from Guatemala and El Salvador. They collaborated with the Columbian FARC, a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization. Even teen assassins from Texas were trained to kill on both sides of the border.