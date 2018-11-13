THE HUFFINGTON POST:

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith said that the racial divide between women of color and white women should shrink because they have all been oppressed for their gender. But she candidly revealed she carried her own prejudice.

“I do have my own biases, specifically with blond women,” she said on the new episode of her Facebook chat show, “Red Table Talk,” posted Monday. “Blond hair on white women just triggers me, and I’ve had to catch myself.”

Asked by her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, whether she was mistreated specifically by a blond woman, Pinkett Smith remembered being teased about her hair and belittled by white women throughout childhood.

Pinkett Smith, a mother of two who’s married to actor Will Smith, recalled a professional instance in which her bias played a part. “I was going to do an interview with this blond woman and I thought twice about it,” Pinkett Smith said. “I thought, ‘I don’t know if I want to do that.’ That was my first instinct because of how she looked! And I was like, ‘Oh! That’s no different.’ That doesn’t give me the right to clump all blonde women in one.

“And look at me, I got blond hair!”