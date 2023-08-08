Jack Smith Went After a Republican Before – Case Got Overturned by SCOTUS Unanimously

Some people are just gluttons for public humiliation.

This is not the first time that Jack Smith, the special counsel for the Department of Justice in the federal cases against former President Donald Trump, has overzealously tried to take down a Republican.

In 2014, Smith went after former Virginia Republican Gov. Robert McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, for “participating in a scheme to violate federal public corruption laws,” according to a DOJ news release.

The case made it all the way up to the Supreme Court, where, in 2016, the convictions were unanimously overturned.

McDonnell and his wife were charged with unlawfully receiving gifts and loans from a donor.

“I basically set up meetings for a businessman in Virginia. I didn’t even go to the meetings. Spoke well of his business, which of course I did for thousands of companies promoting Virginia jobs. And because it was a donor and had given gifts to us which were legal and reported, that was somehow a crime,” the former governor said Wednesday on WMAL-FM.

Even the left-leaning Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg agreed with the decision to overturn the convictions, which McDonnell said “says a lot.”

