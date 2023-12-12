Jack Smith Ramps Up Effort to Jail Trump, Asks Supreme Court to Weigh Trump’s Immunity Argument

Special Counsel Jack Smith on Monday asked the US Supreme Court to weigh in on Trump’s immunity claims.

In September Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Jack Smith is fighting to keep the March 4 trial date (one day before Super Tuesday) in his January 6 case against Trump in DC.

Trump’s lawyers argued that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for alleged ‘crimes’ committed while he served as US President.

