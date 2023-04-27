Colorado baker Jack Phillips has appealed to the state supreme court after a lower court ruled that the devout Christian violated discrimination law by refusing to create a cake celebrating a trans-identified individual’s gender transition.

The Alliance Defending Freedom filed an appeal with the Colorado Supreme Court on Thursday on Phillips’ behalf, arguing that Phillips and his business, Masterpiece Cakeshop, should have the right to refuse to make cakes that celebrate things that go against Phillips’ beliefs.

In the appeal filing, the legal nonprofit argued that the appeals court’s January decision against Phillips “conflicts with other Colorado appeals court decisions interpreting” the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act.

“Worse, it wrongly treats Phillips’ lawful, message-based decision as illegal, status-based discrimination,” reads the filing.

