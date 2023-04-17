Jack Nicholson was spotted in public on his balcony looking out of the ordinary in California.

The legendary Hollywood actor’s rare appearance was the first time fans have seen Nicholson in 18 months.

“The Shining” star was photographed wearing a loose orange t-shirt with black sweatpants leaning on a wooden balcony rail. Nicholson was enjoying some fresh air while overlooking the Franklin Canyon Reservoir.

Jack Nicholson was spotted in public on his balcony looking unrecognizable in California.

The 85-year-old’s gray hair was in disarray, and he displayed a beard. Another photo showed Nicholson rubbing his one eye and exiting from a large glass patio door behind him.

READ MORE