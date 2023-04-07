The whiskey giant Jack Daniels now faces calls for boycotts over a 2021 ad campaign that featured drag queens from Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

The “small town, big pride” campaign enlisted drag queens from the TV show to “produce a series of videos called Drag Queen Summer Glamp, which was released during pride month,” according to Newsweek.

The episodes and other promotional material have been available on the company’s website, which says: ‘Jack Fire and Pride go together like cinnamon and whiskey.’ Despite the campaign being publicized for 22 months, Jack Daniel’s support for the LGBTQ+ community is receiving fresh scrutiny now transgender rights and liberties are a key issue of contention in the culture wars.

A spokesperson for Jack Daniel’s told Newsweek that the distillery makes products “with everyone in mind, including the LGBTQ+ community. As a longtime champion of the LGBTQ+ community, Jack Daniel’s celebrates individuality and living life boldly on your own terms.”

