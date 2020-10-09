USA Today:

Americans are increasingly using Yelp to sound the alarm after encountering racist practices at businesses across the country.

In the months after George Floyd’s death under the knee of a police officer in Minneapolis, an increasing number of reviewers have warned fellow users of racist conduct at local businesses, Yelp says.

On Thursday, the platform announced plans to pick up where watchdog users left off with the launch of a consumer alert that flags businesses accused of racist behavior. The move is meant to give patrons “reliable” and actionable information while holding business owners accountable for their actions, the platform says.

“Now more than ever, consumers are increasingly conscious of the types of businesses they patronize and support. They are ‘voting with their dollars,’ so to speak,” said Noorie Malik, Yelp’s vice president of user operations. “We needed a better solution to inform consumers about businesses allegedly associated with egregious, racially charged actions to help people feel comfortable patronizing a business.”

Read more at USA Today