J.D. Vance Questions DOJ Going After SpaceX for Hiring Americans

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) is pressing the Department of Justice (DOJ) for information regarding its lawsuit against SpaceX — which claims Elon Musk’s rocket company “failed to fairly consider or hire asylees and refugees” — probing Attorney General Merrick Garland on whether the action is politically motivated.“I was surprised to learn that the United States Department of Justice is suing SpaceX for favoring American citizens in hiring,” Vance says in a letter to Garland, obtained exclusively by Breitbart News. “It is difficult to separate this new DOJ investigation of SpaceX from the Biden administration’s other interactions with Mr. Musk,” he continues, providing a litany of instances where Biden has publicly bashed Musk.The Ohio Senator points out that SpaceX is following protocol of hiring U.S. citizens observed by other federal government agencies and contractors, which protects intellectual property from theft by foreign nationals on behalf of other countries.“A simple internet search reveals a host of other federal government and contractor jobs that require applicants to prove American citizenship, as they should. It makes sense that the men and women tasked with maintaining federal databases or managing our satellites should be citizens or permanent residents with some stake in the future of our nation,” Vance continues.

