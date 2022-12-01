Long ago, young people aspiring to prosper may have taken leather-making lessons. These days, the material is involved in instruction of a steamier sort.

Some of you may recall select easy-going electives during your college years. The lore of classes such as “Underwater Basketweaving” still persists. But times have changed, and baskets and their construction are absolutely Amish. In 2022, universities offer more contemporary fare.

Take, for instance, Princeton University. Next spring, the private Ivy League research school will host instruction on something fantastically frisky. The official website advertises VIS 207/AAS 206/GSS 216 — “Black + Queer in Leather: Black Leather/BDSM Material Culture.”

Description Black Queer BDSM material culture resists contextualization in relationship to biographical narratives because of the underground elements of the community. This course will explore the material culture of this community from three perspectives: Architecture + Location, Visual Artists and Exhibitions, and Black Queer BDSM communities with a significant research focus on finding and presenting new materials. We will consider the fragility of archival engagement with these communities by surveying existing BDSM archives in research libraries, community groups, and individuals and their personal ephemera.

The course will be taught by Tiona Nekkia McClodden, whose homepage touts her as a “Princeton Arts Fellow and award-winning visual artist, filmmaker, and curator.”

