Ivy League students went on spring break to Palestine — then ‘targeted Israelis on campus’

Ivy League university students who participated in spring break trips to Palestine organized by a New York non-profit returned to their college campuses and then set up anti-Israel groups that have targeted Jewish students and celebrated the Hamas massacre of Israelis.

Many of the students who participated in a Palestine Trek trip over spring break this year returned to Harvard University to set up Graduate Students 4 Palestine (GS4P) a month later, according to the Harvard Crimson.

The student group was one of the organizers of the recent pro-Palestinian demonstrations at the elite school.

One of the founders of GS4P, Elon Tettey-Temalko, a graduate student at Harvard Divinity School was filmed this week allegedly assaulting an Israeli Harvard Business School student who was filming a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

