Ivy League schools are receiving millions in taxpayer bailout dollars.

The same eight schools have endowments worth billions.

Colleges and universities around the country are receiving billions in federal bailout money, and Ivy League institutions with billions of dollars in endowments are no exception.

Based on data obtained from the Department of Education, Campus Reform identified just how much each of the eight Ivy League institutions are receiving as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The act includes the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which totals more than $14 billion in funding for colleges, half of which must go directly to individual students in need.

Top recipients include Cornell & Columbia with $12.8 million in taxpayer funds each. Others include Harvard & Yale.

