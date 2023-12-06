Ivy League alums must keep up the fight against on-campus antisemitism

Top donors have pulled their funding over antisemitism on campus as Victoria’s Secret CEO Les Wexner cut ties with Harvard, and billionaire Ronald Lauder cut ties with the University of Pennsylvania.

Top donors pulling their funding over antisemitism on campus have spooked elite schools.

Good.

Keep it up.

Ivy League universities are lowering their threshold for donations that can get a prospective student’s application bumped to the top of the pile, reports The Post’s Rikki Schlott; one expert says the new price tag could be as low as $2 million — not chump change, but a tenth the prior rate of $20 million.

Behind the “fire sale”: moves like Victoria’s Secret CEO Les Wexner cutting ties with Harvard, and billionaire Ronald Lauder ending donations to the University of Pennsylvania, as did hedge funders Cliff Asness and David Magerman.

Billionaires Ken Griffin, Bill Ackman and Len Blavatnik have pressured universities to take a stronger stance on antisemitism. Apollo CEO Marc Rowan encouraged other UPenn alumni to end donations.

Selling admission at a lower rate might keep up schools’ income as they wait out the storm.

But the storm shouldn’t end until these schools mend their ways.

