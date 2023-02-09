In a court hearing Thursday, an Alameda County Superior Court judge expressed deep concerns over a proposed plea deal for a reputed West Oakland gang member accused of gunning down three people — including a potential witness to another shooting — when he was 18 years old.

Judge Mark McCannon said he would tentatively approve the proposed plea deal for 31-year-old Delonzo Logwood, but made it clear he needed more convincing before he would sign off. The deal would give Logwood credit for more than seven years he’s spent behind bars, paving the way for him to be released from state prison in about eight years.

“I haven’t seen any remorse. I’ve never seen a case pled down like this before,” McCannon said, later adding, “I know he was young at the time but I’m going to have to hear that he’s matured and that he has changed his ways…I’m going to need to know something before I can sign off on this.”

Chief among McCannon’s “public safety” concerns was an alleged statement Logwood made to another Santa Rita Jail inmate about how he plans “just going bad on everybody” after his release. Logwood’s attorney said he would provide the court with “impressive” information about Logwood by the sentencing date, which has been tentatively set for March 23.

But the deal set forth by Alameda County prosecutors required Logwood to plead no contest to a single count of voluntary manslaughter with a gun enhancement in Ford’s death, in exchange for the prosecution dropping all the remaining counts.

READ MORE