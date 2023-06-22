OceanGate boss Stockton Rush previously spoke about ‘breaking rules’ to build the missing Titan submersible, newly emerged footage has shown.

Rush is shown giving a tour of the 22-foot vessel to Mexican actor Alan Estrada before he travelled to the Titanic on the submersible that is the subject of a massive search operation in the Atlantic ocean.

Rush, who is lost on the vessel, is seen telling Estrada – who filmed the video and posted it on YouTube last year – about the seven-inch thick acrylic window on the front of the Titan to give those inside a view of the famous wreckage that lies 12,500 feet below the ocean surface.

He explains that the window gets ‘squeezed’ by the water pressure as it descends, and that it gives a ‘warning’ if its going to ‘fail’.

Experts have said a structural failure is one of the possible fates suffered by the Titan, which set off on Sunday morning and lost contact with its mother ship after just 105 minutes into the two-hour descent to the Titanic wreckage.

